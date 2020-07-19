Bridges, Ruby Ditto

Ruby Ditto Bridges July 2, 1937 - July 13, 2020 Ruby Ditto Bridges, 83, of Waco, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Ridgecrest Retirement Center in Woodway. A private family graveside service was held Saturday, July 18, at China Spring Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
