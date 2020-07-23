Brinegar, Lou

Lou Brinegar
August 4, 1939 - July 20, 2020
Vinnia Lou (Eagle) Brinegar was born in Blanca, CO, August 4, 1939, where she spent most of her younger years. While she forever honored her Coloradan roots, she chose to follow the love of her life, George Lee Brinegar, to Texas after a whirlwind courtship to begin a marriage that would last 61 years.
Lou had an intense passion for learning and after earning a Master of Arts from Baylor University, she dedicated her life to spreading knowledge. She spent many years as an educator for Waco ISD, ultimately retiring as the Vice Principal at Providence Heights Elementary. She even authored several successful children's books which included multiple adventures of "Granny" and "Brillo the Armydillo", an homage to her love of the Military, sports, and her family. These were only a few of the many deeply interesting facets of the diamond that Lou was.
Lou and George Brinegar made their life together in Waco, TX, raising two children and making their ranch home a welcome place for friends and family. While Lou had Colorado in her veins, she was immediately adopted as a full-fledged Texan for her quick wit and unyielding love; she never met a stranger. Lou was wellknown for her smile, and her kind, loving, and selfless heart which impacted many lives beyond the reach of her family. She set an incredible example for four generations of her family, showing the power of compassion, forgiveness, and determination. She had a knack for making each person she met feel special and like they were the only one in the world she wanted to speak to at that time. When Lou spoke, her words were always encouraging and hopeful. She refused to see the negative in life and would instead point out the blessings and lessons that could be gleaned from any situation. Whether it was sneaking shoes from her children's closets to give to her students at Providence Heights Elementary School or making each grandchild feel as though they were the favorite, the compassion and love she showed to all was unmatched.
Lou's faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior flowed into all aspects of her life. There is no doubt she's home with Him now. Just as she began her life, she is now soaring like an Eagle watching over us.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Mae Sartain and Omer Herbert Eagle; sisters, Thurmma Brown and Eurmma Lee Hart.
She is survived by her husband, George Lee Brinegar; sisters, Durmma Seiber and Sabrie Brown; daughter, Terri (Jon Searles); son, George A. (Christine Laffitte); grandchildren, Jeremy, Tifani (Brian McGovern), Jared, Ashley (Trevor Miller), and Jaclyn (Michael Norris); and great-grandson, Logan. She was also a beloved aunt and cousin to her Colorado family.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott & White doctors and nurses and specifically the hospital's trauma and palliative care teams.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children by calling 713-793-3931 or https://lovetotherescue.org/.
Due to the current global pandemic, there will be a funeral service for family 10 a.m., Friday, July 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery; however, friends are welcome to watch the service via Live Stream at www.LakeShoreFuneralHome.com/Live. A celebration of life will occur at a future date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.