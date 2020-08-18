Brott, Patricia

Patricia Brott
Aug. 15, 1951 - Aug. 4, 2020
Patricia Ann Brott, 68, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas after a courageous battle with cancer in which she never gave up the fight. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, at St. Mary's Cemetery, in West, TX, with Father Timothy Vaverek officiating. A memorial celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Patricia Ann Skerik was born August 15, 1951, in Waco, TX. She was the daughter of Henry R. Skerik and Helen M. Skerik. She grew up in Bellmead and attended LaVega high school, graduating class of 1970. As a LaVega Pirate, she loved performing on the LaVega drill team and earned a place in the National honor society. She married Barry L. Brott of Ravenna, MI, on July 4, 1970, at St. Joseph's Catholic church in Bellmead. Barry and Particia celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 4, 2020. She worked for Allen Jensen Mack Truck and Rush Truck Center as a receptionist and accounts receivable clerk. She retired in May of 2019 after 25 years of service.
Preceded in death by her father, Henry R. Skerik; infant sons, Travis and Trent; grandparents, Joe and Mary Skerik, Ambrose and Francis Chudej; father-in-law and mother-in law, Robert and Mary Brott; brother-in-law, Bobby Brott; and sister-in-law, Beth Brott; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survived by husband, Barry L. Brott; daughter, Amber and husband, Kevin Suggs; daughter, Krista and husband, Matt Briske; mother, Helen Skerik; sister, Theresa and husband, Jim Pelham; goddaughter, Staci Priest; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, David and Janet Brott, Shelly Brott, Marsha and Tim Phillips, Keith Brott; and friend, Carol, Jeff and Sue Brott, Elain and Charlie Ash, and Ellen and Mike Stewart; grandchildren, Allison, Krystal, Avery, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Beau, Maddox and Grayson.
Online guestbook www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.