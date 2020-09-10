Arthur Brown June 2, 1943 - Sept. 6, 2020 Arthur B. Brown passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 11, at Gholson Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Arthur was born June 2, 1943, in Glendale, California, to James and Doris Brown. Arthur was educated at UT and MCC. He worked at and retired from the US Postal Service. In his spare time, he enjoyed competitive shooting sports and being a USPSA Range Instructor. He is survived by wife, Raye Cherie Brown; four sons; one daughter; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
