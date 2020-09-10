 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown, Arthur
0 entries

Brown, Arthur

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Arthur Brown June 2, 1943 - Sept. 6, 2020 Arthur B. Brown passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 11, at Gholson Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Arthur was born June 2, 1943, in Glendale, California, to James and Doris Brown. Arthur was educated at UT and MCC. He worked at and retired from the US Postal Service. In his spare time, he enjoyed competitive shooting sports and being a USPSA Range Instructor. He is survived by wife, Raye Cherie Brown; four sons; one daughter; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

+1 
Brown, Arthur
+1 
Brown, Arthur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert