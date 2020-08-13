Burney, William

William Burney Aug 5, 1954 - Aug 9, 2020 William Lewis Burney went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A private family service will be at a later date. William was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life Rebecca Ann Pick on August 5, 1970. A son and daughter were born to them. They lived in the Waco and Bellmead area. He owned and operated his own construction and trucking companies and worked at Helen Marie Taylor Life and History of Waco for 25 years. William was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Burney on February 4, 2020; his wife, Becky on May 11, 2020; and his grandson, Justin Baker. He is survived by his father, Charles Burney; his children, Shelly Warren, Ronnie Burney, and David and his wife, Hope; grandchildren, Ashley and Nathan Baker, Jacob, Ethan and Maddox Burney; great-grandchildren, Daija and Elijah Warren, and Elaina Baker; sister, Debra Markum of Bellmead; brothers, Danny Burney of Axtell, Charles Burney of Bellmead, and Billy Burney of Waco; and many nieces and nephews. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
