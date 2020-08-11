Busby, George

George Busby
Sept. 21, 1932 - August 8, 2020
George Delain Busby, 87, of Riesel, gained his angel wings on August 8, 2020, at his home in Riesel, surrounded by his family and loved ones. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, at New Hope Baptist Church in Riesel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 13, also at New Hope Baptist Church.
George was born on September 21, 1932, to Vance Delaine Busby and Erna Carpenter Busby in Riesel, Texas. He attended Riesel schools and graduated from Riesel High School in 1951. During his time at Riesel High, George was quite an athlete and quarterback of the football team. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara May, who was a cheerleader at Riesel High. That love affair lasted for 68 years, until the time of Barbara's passing in 2019, and produced a lasting family legacy of four children, 16 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
George spent many years as a Market Manager for HEB, from which he retired. Later, he would spend a number of years working for StarTex Propane on a rural route, enjoying the country lifestyle and friendships he made with his customers. Later in life he would get to spend a year "cowboying" on the ranch run by his brother-in-law and best friend, Bill Carpenter.
Outside of work, George was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and thoroughly enjoyed time in the woods admiring and observing God's creatures and handiwork. His athletic abilities and enthusiasm caused him to play and manage several fast-pitch softball teams in the Waco area, including an HEB sponsored team and the Waco Patriots.
George also had a love for writing stories and poems that have and will continue to be enjoyed by family members, friends, and members of the congregation of New Hope Baptist Church.
George served the Lord as a Deacon and Elder of New Hope Baptist Church in Riesel for many years. He loved to sing and spent countless hours volunteering at the church doing whatever was necessary, including the upkeep of the cemetery.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his young son, Randy; his sister, Elizabeth Fortner; and his grandson, Andrew Keeney. He is survived by four sisters, Evelyn Carpenter of Riesel, Teresa Carpenter of Riesel, Mary Snow of Tyler, and Brenda Busby of Riesel; a brother, Herman (Buddy) Busby of Riesel; three children, Lynn Kelley and husband, Dennis, Gail Keeney, and Rick Busby and wife Martha, all of Riesel; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rick Busby, Dennis Kelley, Christopher Kelley, Ryan Busby, Jeremy Busby, and Herman Busby.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Tindell, Mike McAdams, Chester Singleton, John Henry Shilling, and Danny Jordan.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 5783 West Lake Creek Road, Riesel, Texas 76682. Littlepage Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.