Carpenter, Carol

Carol Carpenter

July 12, 1931 - July 15, 2020

Mrs. Carol Lee Carpenter, 89, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas with the Reverend Troy Neeley officiating.

Carol was born on July 12, 1931, to Al and Matilda Carey in Topeka, Kansas. She was longtime resident of Waco. Carol was a homemaker and also worked as a day care worker. Carol married the love of her life, James Carpenter, in 1948. She enjoyed spending time with her family and most of all with her grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Carpenter; daughter, Lilly Mae Cordes; son-in-law, Tom Cordes; son, David Carpenter; brother, Al Carey; and sister, Darlene Croll.

Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Carpenter and wife, Pat, of Lacy Lakeview, Carl Carpenter and wife, Robin, of Groesbeck, and Richard Carpenter and wife, Brenda, of Waco; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

