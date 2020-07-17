Carpenter, Carol

Carol Carpenter
July 12, 1931 - July 15, 2020
Mrs. Carol Lee Carpenter, 89, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas with the Reverend Troy Neeley officiating.
Carol was born on July 12, 1931, to Al and Matilda Carey in Topeka, Kansas. She was longtime resident of Waco. Carol was a homemaker and also worked as a day care worker. Carol married the love of her life, James Carpenter, in 1948. She enjoyed spending time with her family and most of all with her grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Carpenter; daughter, Lilly Mae Cordes; son-in-law, Tom Cordes; son, David Carpenter; brother, Al Carey; and sister, Darlene Croll.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Carpenter and wife, Pat, of Lacy Lakeview, Carl Carpenter and wife, Robin, of Groesbeck, and Richard Carpenter and wife, Brenda, of Waco; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.