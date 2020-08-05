Carpenter, Robert

Robert Carpenter
July 23, 1925 - Aug. 1, 2020
Robert Louis Carpenter, 95, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be 100 a.m., Thursday, August 6, at New Hope Baptist Cemetery, 5783 W Lake Creek Rd, Riesel, TX, with Pastor Danny Walker officiating.
Robert was born July 23, 1925, to Joe Willie and Effie Carpenter in Marlin, TX. He was a pastor for 65 years and was a true servant of God.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Helen Francis Boswell Carpenter; his siblings, Bill Carpenter, James "Sonny" Carpenter, Curtis Carpenter, Leonard Carpenter, Lillian Rogers, Tom Carpenter, J.W. Carpenter, and Faye VanCleave.
He is survived by his children, Gloria Ray, David P. Carpenter, Sr., John D. Carpenter, Samuel P. Carpenter, Rebecca Rhodes; sister, Dorothy "Sis" Niswanger; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
10:00AM
5783 West Lake Creek Rd
RIESEL, TX 76682
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.