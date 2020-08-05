Carpenter, Robert

You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Carpenter

July 23, 1925 - Aug. 1, 2020

Robert Louis Carpenter, 95, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be 100 a.m., Thursday, August 6, at New Hope Baptist Cemetery, 5783 W Lake Creek Rd, Riesel, TX, with Pastor Danny Walker officiating.

Robert was born July 23, 1925, to Joe Willie and Effie Carpenter in Marlin, TX. He was a pastor for 65 years and was a true servant of God.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Helen Francis Boswell Carpenter; his siblings, Bill Carpenter, James "Sonny" Carpenter, Curtis Carpenter, Leonard Carpenter, Lillian Rogers, Tom Carpenter, J.W. Carpenter, and Faye VanCleave.

He is survived by his children, Gloria Ray, David P. Carpenter, Sr., John D. Carpenter, Samuel P. Carpenter, Rebecca Rhodes; sister, Dorothy "Sis" Niswanger; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Service information

Aug 6
Service
Thursday, August 6, 2020
10:00AM
New Hope Baptist Cemetery
5783 West Lake Creek Rd
RIESEL, TX 76682
