Carrizales, Herlinda Arias

Herlinda Arias Carrizales Feb. 3, 1949 - Sept. 3, 2020 Herlinda Arias Carrizales passed away September 3, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Graveside to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. She was born February 3, 1949 in Waco, Texas to Jose Arias and Isabella Rivas. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Arias; brothers, Ruben, Ralph, Johnny and Raymond Arias; and sister, Monica Arias. She is survived by her daughter, Isabell Pearsall; sons, Pete Arias, Angelo Ybarra and wife, Tina, Viviano Carrizales Jr., Thomas Carrizales, Reuben Carrizales and wife, Tammie; mother, Isabella Rivas; sisters, Louisa Nunez, Theresa Mata, Gladys Reyna, Socorro Arias, Angie Marquez; and brothers, Tony Arias, Joe Arias Jr., David Arias, Jaime Arias, Carlos Arias, Jesse Arias, and Johnny Arias; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Our mother is a never ending song in our heart of comfort, happiness, and being. We may sometimes forget the words, but we always remember the tune. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
