Michael Carter Sept. 25, 1951 - August 18, 2020 Michael Carter passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private family burial will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Born September 25, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, to Anderson and Evelyn Carter, Michael served in the US Army for 18 years and then worked another 18 years at Methodist Children's Home in Waco, Texas. An avid griller, Michael was at his best in front of a grill and a crowd. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda and Charlotte; and brother, Anthony. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Brown; sons, O'Marri Richards and wife, Monica, and Anthony Carter and husband, Joseph; daughter, Maya Brown; grandchildren, Justin Richards, Tristen Bailey, Cecilia Brown, Carlito Brown, Braylen Richards, and Mia Richards; two sisters, Mary Elaine and Virginia Darlene; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and one uncle. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
2:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6:00PM-8:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
