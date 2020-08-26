Case, Joann R.

Joann R. Case Dec. 15, 1979 - August 20, 2020 Joann R. Case, 40, of Waco, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, August 20, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, August 29, at The Church at Tree Lake, 11519 China Spring Highway at Tree Lake Road with services following at Noon. Burial at China Spring Cemetery. Joann loved her dog, Taz, and enjoyed fishing and camping. She was a member of The Church at Tree Lake. Her church was a huge part of her life. Her church family was very close to her heart and she especially enjoyed working with the children. She was the daughter of the late Jerry Joe and Theresa (Carter) Case. She is survived by her grandmother, Alma Carter Johnson; brothers, Jerry (Mandy) and Jeff (Kristie) Case; nephew, Sean (Toni Thigpen) Case; nieces, Harley and Katie Case, and Jaycee Spanhanks; several cousins. Memorials are suggested to The Church at Tree Lake, 11519 China Springs Highway at Tree Lake Rd., Waco, Texas 76708. Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
