Casey, Korey Del

Korey Del Casey Feb. 17, 1990 - Sept. 1, 2020 Korey Del Casey, 30, passed away September 1, 2020, in Elm Mott. A celebration of life will be held October 10 in Waco. The family is finalizing plans and a location is to be announced. Cremation services are provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory. Korey was born in Ft. Worth on February 17, 1990. He grew up in Elm Mott and graduated from Connally High School. Korey loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, playing washers, boating and camping with his family. He was a graduate of TSTC with an Associate Degree in Construction Management. His heart was as big as the sky and he would do anything for his family. Korey LOVED to laugh and always had a smile on his face. Korey's family loved him so much and will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth E. Casey Sr., of Waco and Delbert McDonald, of Longview. Survivors include his father, Kenneth E. "Kenny" Casey, Jr. of Waco; his mother, Barbie McDonald of Houston; his brothers, Kenny E. Casey III, Kristopher Casey and Ryan Silvas; his sister, Cassie Paterson; his best friend and uncle, Kelly J. Casey Sr. of Waco, and wife, Misty Casey; his cousins that were like siblings, Jamie Casey and his wife, Dani Casey; and nieces, Ila, Aria and Laine Casey and Shannon Casey Jackson and her husband, Sheldon Jackson. He is also survived by his aunts, Christy "Ceeba" Casey-Moore, Bonnie Casey-Moore, and their children, Lucas and Landry Casey-Moore; and his aunt, Connie Mosher; his grandmothers, DiAnn Casey (his DeeDee) and Ofelia Salinas; his grandfather, Noe Silva; and aunt, Maria McDonald. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
