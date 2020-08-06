Cashaw, Shirley M.

Shirley M. Cashaw Feb. 26, 1944 - August 3, 2020 Shirley Marie Cashaw, 76, of Elm Mott, passed away at a Waco hospital on Monday, August 3, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Elm Mott Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Come and go viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. Masks and social distancing will be required at both events. Shirley was on born February 26, 1944, in Elm Mott, Texas, the secondborn child of Ira Lee and Ganell Robinson. Shirley graduated from West Dunbar High School in 1962 at the top of her class. She received her dietary degree from Paul Quinn College. After graduating from Paul Quinn, she worked at Regis Retirement Center as a Dietary Supervisor for 20 years. After leaving the Regis Center, she worked at Hillcrest Hospital in the same position for eight years. When she retired from Hillcrest Hospital she worked as a private sitter for numerous families in Central Texas. In 2017, Shirley decided to enjoy her golden years and her family. She enjoyed going to the Lion's Den and fellowshipping at New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church and Grace Temple Baptist Church. She was married to Glenn E. Cashaw on August 2, 1974. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn E Cashaw; her daughter, La Sonya Michelle Cashaw; and her brother, Ira Lee Robinson Jr. Shirley leaves three sons, Tyrone Robinson (Dawn), Glenn A Cashaw (Angela), and Adrian and Tamala Cashaw; devoted mother-in-law, Annie B Cashaw; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many devoted and dear friends. A special thanks to Providence Village and Providence Hospice, Waco Police Department, Methodist Children's Home, M&M Mars, Baylor Scott & White, Prestige employees and staff, Framers Insurance (Jason & Pam), coworkers, family and friends who have loved and supported us during this difficult time. Sign the family Guest Book and watch her Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com
