Cashaw, Shirley

Shirley Cashaw

Feb. 2, 1944 - August 3, 2020

Shirley M. Cashaw, 76, of Waco, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Providence Hospice Place. The full obituary is forthcoming. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
10:00AM
Elm Mott Cemetery
2417 Crest Drive
ELM MOTT, TX 76710
