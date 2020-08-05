Castillo, William

William Castillo
Jan. 30, 1934 - July 31, 2020
William "Memo" Castillo passed away on Friday, July 31, at the age of 86. He was born to Antonio and Josephine Castillo on January 30, 1934, in Waco, and spent his childhood growing up in the restaurant business.
He joined the Navy in 1952 and served four years during the Korean War. Upon returning home we went to work for his father at the Italian Village. He spent many years in Costa Rica working in the pepper business. He had a passion for the restaurant business and spent his final years before retirement in Dallas working for his nephew, Connie Holloway, at the Anaheim Auction. Those two had an incredible bond that was not by blood but of love. He was always up for a good laugh and enjoyed time with his family. To all his nieces and nephews, Uncle Memo was the cool one with his quick wit and Dean Martin sarcasm. He was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alice, Mary; and brothers, Sam Sr., Ernest and Tony. He is survived by his sister, Elva; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will host a small come and go memorial from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, August 7, at La Fiesta in the backroom located at 3815 Franklin Ave.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
