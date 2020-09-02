Cavazos, Alicia

 Skip to main content
Alicia Cavazos Sep. 27, 1948 - Aug. 29, 2020 Alicia Cavazos, 71, of Waco, Texas, entered into Heaven on Friday, August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary Vigil at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

