Chatham, Shirley

Shirley Chatham April 5, 1933 - Sept. 4, 2020 Shirley Diane Chatham, 87, of Speegleville, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 7, at Connally/Compton Funeral Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, with the Rev. Pat Cummings officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemond cemetery. Shirley was born on April 5, 1933, to Euwell and Rosa Mae Simmons in Waco. She was one of four children. She worked at the diner at Goldstein Miguel's in downtown Waco. It was there she met the milk route salesman, Sonny Chatham. Together, they rode out the Waco tornado while on the job. On December 26 of that year, they married. If ever there was a pair, Sonny and Shirley were it. "Two peas in a pod," this marriage was meant to be. They were married for 49 years before his passing. Shirley served as her husband's "hot shot" helper for 50 years on the milk route. Among her other interest, she served as room mother in the Robinson school district, lead PTO fundraising activities, supported the school band working in the concession stand, hosted countless tea/coffee drinking sessions in the neighborhood, served fried chicken from Bubba's on Friday nights, organized Bingo and birthday parties at the Regis, and held countless family events in her home. Shirley was very active during her life, doing what came natural-taking care of others. If you ever had the opportunity to meet her, you became a friend for life. She was compassionate and caring, and her actions did speak louder than words. Shirley loved her family, spoiled her grandchildren, and delighted in her great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny; sister, Patricia Bryan; and brother, Dillard Simmons. She is survived by daughters, Dee Teakell and husband, Joe, of Round Rock, Shelly James and husband, Carlton, and Kitty Puryear and husband, Terry, all of Speegleville; grandchildren, Heather and husband, John Hague, Jamie and Katie Puryear and fiancée, Hayden Kirkby, Jake Teakell and wife, Michelle, and Jared, Cody and wife, Jelly, and Dalton James; five great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Simmons of California; many nieces and nephews, and friends beyond compare. Pallbearers will be Shirley's grandsons and sons-in-law. Memorials can be made to Meals-on-Wheels of Waco or a favorite charity in her honor. No man or woman of the humblest sort can really be strong, gentle, pure, and good without the world being better for it, without somebody being helped and comforted by the existence of that goodness. "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
