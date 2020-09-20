Chavers, Michele

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Michele Chavers Jan. 31, 1953 - Sept. 16, 2020 Michele Chavers passed away September 16, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at McDowell Funeral Home. Distancing and mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com