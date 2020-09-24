Chester Jr., Willie

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Willie Chester Jr. March 16, 1947 - Sept. 22, 2020 Willie "Bubba" Chester Jr. passed away September 22, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, at Oakwood Cemetery. Distancing and Mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com