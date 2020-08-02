You have permission to edit this article.
Chiles, John "Scooter"
Chiles, John "Scooter"

John "Scooter" Chiles September 23, 1930 - July 7, 2020 John "Scooter" Chiles was born September 23, 1930, and died July 7, 2020, in Dallas, from complications of Coronavirus. He is survived by Carolyn Snow; children; grandchildren; stepchildren; and other family and friends. Scooter was President of the 1949 midterm graduating class of Waco High School and also a Senior favorite. He was a member of the 1948 State Champion undefeated football team. Only seven members remained: Bobby Brown, Bill Grusendorf, Arlen Jumper, Guy King, Floyd Miller, Bobby Sherman, Edward Travis, and manager, Richard Nemmer; three yell leaders, Lynn Williams Klatt, Carolyn Grissom Barfield, and Archie Woodliff. Scooter was a member of the US Army from 1950 to 1953, and was awarded a Paratrooper Badge, the Combat Infantry badge, the United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. He was buried in Dallas with full military honors.

