Chiles, John "Scooter"

John "Scooter" Chiles September 23, 1930 - July 7, 2020 John "Scooter" Chiles was born September 23, 1930, and died July 7, 2020, in Dallas, from complications of Coronavirus. He is survived by Carolyn Snow; children; grandchildren; stepchildren; and other family and friends. Scooter was President of the 1949 midterm graduating class of Waco High School and also a Senior favorite. He was a member of the 1948 State Champion undefeated football team. Only seven members remained: Bobby Brown, Bill Grusendorf, Arlen Jumper, Guy King, Floyd Miller, Bobby Sherman, Edward Travis, and manager, Richard Nemmer; three yell leaders, Lynn Williams Klatt, Carolyn Grissom Barfield, and Archie Woodliff. Scooter was a member of the US Army from 1950 to 1953, and was awarded a Paratrooper Badge, the Combat Infantry badge, the United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. He was buried in Dallas with full military honors.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.