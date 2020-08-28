Chislom-Jones, Teresa Marie

Teresa Marie Chislom-Jones July 29, 1964 - August 22, 2020 Mrs. Teresa Marie Chislom-Jones closed her eyes in this world for the last time on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at Oakwood Cemetery. Public Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, August 28, at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask required. Teresa was born July 29, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the youngest daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. John Oliver and Arthur Lee Chisolm. Moving to Waco, Texas, at the age of five, she attended J.H. Hines Elementary, Lake Air Middle School, and graduated from Connally High School. She attended McLennan Community College and Prairie View A&M University, finding employment at Waco ISD (Sul Ross Elementary & Carver Academy), Woodland Springs, and Mars Wrigley Confectionery. Teresa was baptized at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and participated in the Children's Choir, Youth Choir, Youth Ministry and Sunday School. She was active with the Waco-McLennan County NAACP and served as co-chair for the Waco-McLennan County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet that hosted United States Congressman John Lewis. She volunteered on many election campaigns, including the Lester Gibson for City Council Campaign, Lester Gibson for County Commissioner Campaign, and the Patricia Chisolm-Miller for County Commissioner Campaign. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving children, Chloe Elizabeth and Oliver Simmone; two sisters, Jocelyn Bennett and Patricia (Robert) Miller; granddaughter, Cha'leesi; nephews, Malcolm Jr. (Reva), Jeremiah, Malcolm III, Marquees, London, and Dyeon; nieces, Monica, Mi'Onica, Jazmin, Za'Miha, and Ta'liayah. She married Timothy Jones and blended into her family a daughter, Tamekia, and son, Laron. Cherishing her life are also a host of cousins, other relatives, friends, and the Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Family.
