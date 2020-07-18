Wanda Christopherson
August 8, 1939 - July 5, 2020
Wanda Christopherson, 80, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born to parents Johnny Christopherson and Frances Christopherson on August 8, 1939 in Waco.
When conditions allow, a celebration of her life will be held at Lake Whitney.
Wanda graduated from La Vega High School in 1957, worked as a legal assistant, and then focused her efforts on raising her children. Wanda was very interested in and involved with special education, with a second career as a certified interpreter.
One of Wanda's passions was her love for "the common man" and "the underdog", be it individuals, groups, or sports teams! She would do more than cheer the underdog and was always happy to "get her hands dirty" helping in any way she could. Understanding this sheds insight into much of her life and activities. While well into life, with her own children grown, she developed a passion for the deaf and became a multi-certified interpreter working in schools and other venues for many, many years. Wanda was also very passionate about sports, especially her beloved Dallas Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Wanda herself was an excellent athlete, having competed much of her life in softball and volleyball. She excelled in softball as a catcher, where she was named All-State on two occasions and travelled across multiple states on tournaments with top-tier teams over multiple decades. Perhaps what Wanda loved most was the water; be it a lake or the ocean, there was no where she'd rather be, whether water skiing, boating, jet skiing or just having a cup of coffee by the water!
Wanda was preceded in death by parents, Frances Christopherson and Johnny Christopherson; her stepmother, Ruby Christopherson; her siblings, Terry Christopherson, Dorothy Claiborne, Travis Christopherson, Johnny Christopherson, Jr., Rosemary Schrader, and David Christopherson.
Wanda is survived by her former husband, Earl Elkins; her sister, Francis Fowler; children, Tony Elkins and wife, Alice, Larry Elkins and wife, Carrie, Chris Elkins, and Rita Sullivan; grandchildren, Christine Elkins-Stephenson, Rachel Elkins-Manning, Josh McCaskill and Kacey Sullivan; plus two great-grandchildren, Eloise and William Manning; and her numerous nephews and nieces, all of whom have very fond memories of Aunt Wanda.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
