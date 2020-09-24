 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chudej, Mary
0 entries

Chudej, Mary

  • 0

Mary Chudej Nov. 23, 1931 - Sept. 22, 2020 Mary Jane Chudej, 88, of Waco, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Chudej, Mary

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert