Chudej, Mary

Mary Chudej Nov. 23, 1931 - Sept. 22, 2020 Mary Jane Bartosh Chudej, 88, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, early Tuesday morning September 22. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellmead, TX, with Father Timothy Vaverek as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, TX. Mary Jane "Granny" was born in the West community on November 23, 1931, to Eustis and Frances (Bileck) Bartosh. She attended West Elementary schools. Mary Jane helped her parents with the farming before moving to the city of West. Mary Jane worked for Dr. Hazel Montgomery until she met the love of her life, Tony Chudej. Daddy saw Mama at a Saturday night dance in August of 1948. They were married July 6, 1949, by Father George Doskocil at Church of Assumption in West, TX. Mary Jane and Tony were blessed with three children: Linda, twin sons – Anthony "Tony" and Thomas "Tommy". God blessed them with 62 years together. Mama loved working in the yard, especially liked the riding lawn mower and having flowers blooming all the time. She enjoyed gardening, canning, watching birds of all kinds in her yard, especially cardinals and doves. She lived in the image of St. Francis, loving all animals and treated them as her children. Mary Jane loved to dance and could dance the night away to her favorite Czech music. Mary Jane was the family's favorite cook. Us kids loved her chocolate and coconut cream pies, angel food cake, sand tarts, kolaches and brisket; always making sure there were leftovers to send home. For many years Mary Jane worked at Geneva Hall in the kitchen and baked her pies for Friday night Bingo. She was a dedicated and loving mama-homemaker. She worked many years at St. Joseph's keeping clean the rectory, convent and school. Mama also worked at Bolfings Supermarket as a meat wrapper and cashier. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court 1729. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; twin sons, Tommy and Tony; sisters, Frances Tobola, Agnes Prasifka; brothers, Albin, Jerry, Ernest Bartosh; her parents; brothers-in-law Henry Skerik and Henry Chudej; and great-grandson Jackson Salter. Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Linda Vahue and husband, Lary, of Lacy Lakeview; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Chudej of Seaton; sister-in-law, Helen Skerik and sister-in-law, Della Bartosh; grandchildren, Lisa Prellop, husband, Jason; Monica Vahue, husband, Scooter; Amy Vahue; Cory Vahue, wife, Amanda; Melissa Salter, husband, Ryan; Steven Chudej, wife, Liz; Jon Gresbach, wife, Megan; great-grandchildren, Milo, Sierra, Madison, Jaysa, Zoey Jane, Brianna, Noah, Forrest, Nathaniel, Emma, Henry; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Pallbearers: Cory Vahue, Steven Chudej, Jason Prellop. Vincent Tobola. Jerry Prasifka, Jon Gersbach, Ryan Salter, Scooter Walker. Honorary Pallbearers: Catholic Daughters of America Court 1729. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd. Waco, TX 76706. You are cordially invited to sign or share a memory at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com