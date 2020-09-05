 Skip to main content
Clampitt, Mary Lucile
Clampitt, Mary Lucile

Mary Lucile Clampitt Jan. 21, 1926 - Sept. 2, 2020 Mary Lucile Clampitt passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, September 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, September 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Lucile was born January 21, 1926, in Gatesville, TX, to Virgil and Ora Dell Summerlin. She worked assembling airplane parts during World War II and married Frank Charles Clampitt in 1948. She was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling, cooking and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and her husband. She is survived by her son, Mike Clampitt and wife, Rhonda; daughter, Karen Hernandez and son-in-law, Manny; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com

Clampitt, Mary Lucile
Clampitt, Mary Lucile

