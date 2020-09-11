 Skip to main content
Clardy, Luevenia
Luevenia Clardy April 7, 1950 - Sept. 5, 2020 Luevenia Clardy passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 12, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

