Clark, Bryan Bubba

Bryan Bubba Clark Sept. 6, 1996 - Aug. 28, 2020 Bryan Bubba Patrick Clark died Friday, August 28, 2020 after an unfortunate vehicle accident. He was 23. Bryan was born in Richmond, Va., on September 6, 1996, during hurricane Fran to his parents, Stephanie Diane Sheldon and Joseph Robert Clark. He briefly attended college at McLennan Community College working towards an future in computer security and administration, and even-more-so enjoyed his career and friends working in pharmaceuticals at the local AbbVie plant. Bryan was a care-free avid Gamer and DJ, spending hours mixing songs and playing in numerous gaming competitions. He played violin. He was amazing at chess and calculative during many hands of UNO. He had a warm and loving smile, and a contagious laugh that would brighten the saddest of days. An electronics wizard, he was on his Tech Team in high school in which he and his team built, programmed and controlled several team manufactured robotics for competition, and he built gaming computers in his free time with his friends. Bryan loved corny jokes and off the cuff dry humor. He loved his beagle buddy, Aristotle. He loved pizza and chicken. He enjoyed the Three Stooges, The Blues Brothers and the Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Married With Children and Malcolm in the Middle. Bryan was an excellent midnight kayaker and loved riding all over freely who loved his life, his friends and his family. Bryan has moved onto to his prepared eternal place in our Father's house. John 14: 1-3 "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In my Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am". Bryan is survived by his mother, Stephanie Sheldon; his father, Joey Clark; his step-father, Joel Williams; his sisters, Erika, Ashley and Angie Clark; his brother, Tommy Clark; step-mother, Sara Clark; grandmother, Lillian Lopez; several aunts and uncles; his maternal grandparents, Virginia and Michael Bubniak; his step-grandmother, Martha Williams-Holley; many cousins, his best friend, James aka his clone, his co-workers at Allergan Pharmaceuticals of Waco, and his many friends who loved him dearly. A memorial will take place on a future date, and all will be welcome to attend and celebrate Bryan's loving life. View a Video Tribute and share of memory of Bubba at www.oakcrestwaco.com
