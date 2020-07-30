Clark, Velma
Velma Clark

March 7, 1928 - July 23, 2020

Velma Clark passed away July 23, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Oakwood Cemetery. Mask and social distancing required.

