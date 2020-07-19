Clements, Hellan Ruth

Hellan Ruth Clements Jan. 13, 1927 - July 11, 2020 Hellan Ruth Nabors Clements, 93, of Waco, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born January 13, 1927, in Waco, TX, to Elmer and Florence Nabors, Hellan Ruth Nabors was the third of three siblings. Hellan graduated from Waco High in 1945 and then attended 4C College in Waco (Central City Commercial College). Mrs. Clements was later employed by the Veterans Administration and James Connally Air Base north of Waco. Mrs. Clements spent most of her life in the Waco area, but after retiring she loved to travel to visit friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest brother, Garland Van Nabors Sr, and sister-in-law, Francis Nabors, of Lodi, California; her older brother, Robert E Nabors of Waco, Texas; husbands, James R. Little and George Alma Clements; three of her nieces, Donna Nabors-Thurmon, Josephine Shiels and Margaret Nabors; and her only son, Walter J. Neill. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy J (Dot) Nabors; her niece, Beverly Nabours; and grandniece, Victoria Nabours; grandnephew, Dustin Thurmon and family; as well as her three stepdaughters, Melissa Doty, Melinda Walker, and Melania Terkelson and their families; her nephew, Garland Van Nabors, Jr.; grandnephews, Christofer Nabors and Garland Van Nabors III of Lodi, CA. She is also survived by ex-husband, Alvin J Neill. Hellan's services were intended to take place at OakCrest Funeral home but due to the COVID-19 outbreak there will be no services at this time. Her ashes will be buried at Rosemound Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at Ridgecrest, Hellan's home for the last few years, as well as to the compassionate staff at Bluebonnet Hospice and to the visitors from Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Thank you also to all of those who tend to the sick and elderly during this challenging time. You may leave a message for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
