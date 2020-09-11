Coffey, George

 Skip to main content
George Coffey Feb. 23,1929 - Sept. 5, 2020 George W. Coffey, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home.

