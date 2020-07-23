Cohn, Clark

Clark Cohn
March 17, 1958 - March 22, 2020
A memorial service for Robert Clark Cohn, age 62, who died on March, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 25, at the First Baptist Church of Marlin, with graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Clark was born to Elmer and Betty Jane (Norwood) Cohn in Marlin, Texas. He was survived by his parents; his son, Nick Cohn; his brother, Jeff Cohn and wife, Bevil; and sister, Gail Cohn Woodward.
