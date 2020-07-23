Cohn, Clark
0 entries

Cohn, Clark

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Clark Cohn

March 17, 1958 - March 22, 2020

A memorial service for Robert Clark Cohn, age 62, who died on March, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 25, at the First Baptist Church of Marlin, with graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Clark was born to Elmer and Betty Jane (Norwood) Cohn in Marlin, Texas. He was survived by his parents; his son, Nick Cohn; his brother, Jeff Cohn and wife, Bevil; and sister, Gail Cohn Woodward.

+1 
Cohn, Clark
+1 
Cohn, Clark
To plant a tree in memory of Clark Cohn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News