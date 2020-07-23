Cohn, Elmer G.

Elmer G. Cohn
Nov. 19, 1930 - July 18, 2020
Elmer Gene Cohn of Reagan, Texas, died on July 18, 2020, at the age of 89. Mr. Cohn was born November 19, 1930, in Falls County, the son of Alma Williams Cohn and Joe Bailey Cohn. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1950 and attended Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas, on a football scholarship, and later attended Temple Junior College and Baylor University.
While a student at Marlin High, he was appointed by Coach Ernie Laurence to serve as the first Junior High Football Coach in the history of the school.
Mr. Cohn married Betty Jane Norwood on November 30, 1951. He was associated with Gulf Oil Corp. for 26 years and served as a wholesaler for 21 years. From 1981 until 1995 he was a Falls County Tax Appraiser. Mr. Cohn was a member of the Reagan United Methodist Church, Marlin Masonic Lodge No. 152, Marlin Chapter #286 Order of Eastern Star, and a past member of Texas Registered Professional Appraisers Assoc. He served as treasurer of the Reagan Homecoming Assoc. for 13 years.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Cohn of Reagan; son, Jeff Cohn and wife, Bevil; and daughter, Gail Cohn Woodward, all of Waco; grandchildren, Chad Connally and wife, Stacy, of Crawford, Courtney Lafferty and husband, Randy, of China Spring, Clayton Bynum and wife, Rebekah, of Boerne, Clark Bynum of Austin, Stephen Woodward and wife, Megan, of Leander, Michael Woodward and wife, Jessica, of Kyle, Randall Woodward and wife, Audra, of Cedar Springs, and Nick Cohn of Farmers Branch; great-grandchildren, Chance and Logan Connally, Brayden, Masen, and Landen Lafferty, Scout, Hazel, and Asa Bynum, and Bradley, Blake, Wyatt, and Harper Woodward; one sister, Norma Winkler of Belton; one brother, Leslie Cohn of Katy; and sister-in-law, Mary Anne Cohn Hayes of Chilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clark Cohn; brothers, Billy Joe Cohn and Charles Cohn; brother-in-law, Bill Winkler; and sisters-in-law Barbara Cohn and Clara Cohn.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at First Baptist Church of Marlin, with Pastor Ann Fertitta Morrow of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officiating, with graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service for Mr. Cohn's son Robert Clark Cohn, who died March 22, 2020, will be conducted at the same time.
Memorials may be made to the Reagan United Methodist Church or the Reagan Homecoming Association, both c/o Mack Joyner, 173 CR 255, Reagan, TX 76680, or to the Marlin Public Library, 400 Oaks, Marlin, TX 76661.
