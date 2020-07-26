Cooper, Chawan DeAnn

Chawan DeAnn Cooper August 7, 1978 - July 13, 2020 Chawan DeAnn Adams was born on August 7, 1978, to Charles and Wanda Adams. She graduated from Lorena high school in May 1996. On December 24, 1997, she married Tyrone Cooper, and from this union one child was born-the love and joy of her life-Laila Nichelle Cooper. On February 9, 2013, Chawan married James Thompson, whom she leaves to mourn her passing, along with her beautiful daughter, Laila Nichelle; mother, father; brother, Terrence; sister-in-law, Coty; little brother, Xavier (Xailah); niece, Maizy; nephew, Terrence Jr.; loving in-laws Steve and Diana; grandmother, Barbara Adams; two great-uncles, Clyde and James Brown; uncles, Bobby (Freda), Joe (Gladys), Ricky and Ronald (Helen); her aunts, Dorothy and Tiffany Bashaw, and Joannah; and too many cousins to name-but she loved you all. We welcome family to come celebrate the life of Chawan at 2 p.m., July 31. Services will be held at Open Range Cowboy Church in Whitney, TX.
