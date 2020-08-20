Copeland, Elaine

You have permission to edit this article.
Elaine Copeland

March 22, 1956 - Aug. 17, 2020

Elaine Denise Copeland, 64, of Waco, TX, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Ascension Providence in Waco after a very short, courageous battle with lung cancer. Visitation and rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 20, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required.

Born March 22, 1956, in Dallas, to Emil and Judith (Sykora) Jakubik, Elaine was a Waco High graduate and a 46-year employee of Texas Meter & Device, where she worked as a meter technician. She loved her dog, Cash, her two cats, Tyson and Noel, and was an avid gardener. Along with having a fantastic sense of humor, Elaine was known by all who knew and loved her as a joyful, energetic woman with a heart of gold. Her loyalty, sweet smile, and caring nature will be missed by many.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Emil Jakubik and Judith Sykora Morin; her sister, Sherry Stephens; and beloved son, Noah Copeland.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Copeland; daughter-in-love, Angela Riddle; sister, Diane Counterman; brother, Clinton Jakubik and wife Pat; brother-in-law, Charles Copeland and wife Susan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank Ascension Providence ICU Group for the love and care they gave Elaine and the family during a very difficult time.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Thursday, August 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 21
Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
10:00AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
