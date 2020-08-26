Corbitt, Randall

Randall Corbitt Sept. 7, 1963 - July 18, 2020 Randall Jay (Randy) Corbitt, age 56, passed peacefully from this earthly life to a glorious life eternal at 2:40 a.m., Saturday, July 18. At the time of his death, he was in Providence Hospital struggling through a sudden bout of pneumonia which ended in a coma. Randy was born September 7, 1963, in Wichita Falls. Most of his life was spent in Hewitt and Waco. Randy graduated from Midway High School in 1982, and immediately went to work. He held six various jobs, but the longest employment was 17 years at the New Road Church of Christ, formerly known as the South Waco Church of Christ. As a member he stayed active serving any way he could, always participating in the worship services and fellowship events. He looked forward to being around his brothers and sisters in Christ. His prayers were from his tender heart and brought tears to many eyes. He loved to sing loudly and knew most of the songs from memory. When the Tuesday through Thursday School was operating, he loved being around the little children and teachers. Randy wanted to work and earn his own living. He was determined to be independent and help people less fortunate than himself. He remembered birthdays and anniversaries and once he met a visitor at church, he could tell you his name years later. Randy had been a Christian since he was 16 years old. He was proud his dad baptized him on Easter Sunday and would announce it as a reminder to us every Easter morning. Randy is survived by his parents, T.J. and Jerrie Lynn Corbitt; his sister, Kristi Lynn Miller; brother-in-law, Wade Miller; and three nephews, Kade, Kullen and Kanon. He loved his family dearly. The family would like to give special thanks to the following for their special love and attention to Randy: MHMR, Greenview Manor, Baylor Scott & White Hospice, Senior Care, Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Providence Hospital, and his church family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road, Waco, Texas 76706. A graveside service will be held at a later date. "If I rise on the wings of the dawn. . .even there Your hand will guide me." Psalm 139: 9, 10
