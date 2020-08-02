Cotten, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Cotten May 17,1937 - July 30, 2020 Mary Ann Cotten, 83, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Waco. Formal visitation with family will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Burial for Mrs. Cotten will follow the visitation at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 1 p.m. Since COVID-19 is a concern, please feel free to use the Pecan Grove website to sign a virtual guest book or share a memory. Mary Ann Cotten was born May 17, 1937, to Clarence and Evelyn Bewley in Vine Grove, KY. She married Raymond (Joe) Cotten March 11, 1959, in Nashville, TN. She immediately left her hometown to join her new husband stationed in Germany where they took time to explore Europe. After they settled in Waco in 1964, she had two children whom she adored. She volunteered at several charitable organizations and at Saint Mary's Elementary School for many years. Mary Ann was always up for adventure and enjoyed traveling and experiencing all 50 states as well as many more foreign countries. If you ever encountered this sweet woman, then you will remember her pure, contagious smile and that she radiated happiness and love to everyone. She will be missed by not only her loving family, but the dear friends, thoughtful neighbors, caring medical professionals and all who over the years shared in the joy of her life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years; her parents; and sister, who are all anxiously awaiting her arrival for their grand family reunion. Mary Ann was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Caracciolo and husband Clement; son, Eric Cotten and wife Emma; stepdaughter, Martha Duncan and husband Ted; grandchildren, Chris Burks, Teri Nouchi, Tim Nouchi; great-grandchildren, Joanne, Charles, Elizabeth, David; a host of great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fisher House at fisherhouse.org in memory of Mary Ann.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.