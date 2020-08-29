 Skip to main content
Crawford, Phyllis
Crawford, Phyllis

Phyllis Crawford

Sept. 30, 1931 - Aug. 25, 2020

Phyllis LaJune Burks Crawford passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Graveside Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, August 31, at Waco Memorial Park with Stuart Huey officiating. Burial will follow.

Phyllis was born September 30, 1931, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Bob and Eva Burks. She worked at Montgomery Wards and the Teachers Retirement Home in Waco. She enjoyed her church family, especially the children, and spending time at the Senior Center in Waco. She also loved being with her dog, Puzzle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Crawford; and brother, Robert Burks.

She is survived by nephews, Kyle Heitmiller and wife, Pam, and Brad Burks and wife, Mishelle; nieces, Kelle Simon and husband, Jim, and Darel Tenhoff and husband, Craig; sister, Amy Burks; sister-in-law; Neva Burks; her special friend, Ann Robinson; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Baptist Church on Old Lorena Road.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Crawford, Phyllis
Crawford, Phyllis

