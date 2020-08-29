Crawford, Phyllis

Phyllis Crawford
Sept. 30, 1931 - Aug. 25, 2020
Phyllis LaJune Burks Crawford passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Graveside Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, August 31, at Waco Memorial Park with Stuart Huey officiating. Burial will follow.
Phyllis was born September 30, 1931, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Bob and Eva Burks. She worked at Montgomery Wards and the Teachers Retirement Home in Waco. She enjoyed her church family, especially the children, and spending time at the Senior Center in Waco. She also loved being with her dog, Puzzle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Crawford; and brother, Robert Burks.
She is survived by nephews, Kyle Heitmiller and wife, Pam, and Brad Burks and wife, Mishelle; nieces, Kelle Simon and husband, Jim, and Darel Tenhoff and husband, Craig; sister, Amy Burks; sister-in-law; Neva Burks; her special friend, Ann Robinson; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Baptist Church on Old Lorena Road.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.