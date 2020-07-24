Cross, Freda M.

Freda M. Cross
Sept. 24, 1942 - July 21, 2020
Freda M. Cross passed away July 21, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Waco Memorial Park. Viewing Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing and mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Freda Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.