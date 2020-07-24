Cross, Freda M.
Cross, Freda M.

Freda M. Cross

Sept. 24, 1942 - July 21, 2020

Freda M. Cross passed away July 21, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Waco Memorial Park. Viewing Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing and mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Cross, Freda M.
Cross, Freda M.
