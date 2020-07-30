Daniels, Duane

Duane Daniels
Sept. 23, 1958 - July 26, 2020
Duane Daniels of Waco passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon July 26, 2020, at the age of 61. The memorial service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. with Major Jim Taylor and wife, April, officiating.
Duane was born September 23, 1958, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Frederick Feldin and Willie Belle (Strong) Daniels, Jr. In 1976, he graduated from University High School where he took part in the Special Olympics in basketball and baseball. Duane was an avid Baylor Bear fan and especially the Lady Bears. He also enjoyed the MCC basketball games. For 37 years, he was employed by Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Waco. He was a member of the Salvation Army Men's Club.
Also preceding him in death was a brother, Charles Daniels.
Survivors include three sisters, Beverly Ray and husband, Sam, Ruth Daniels, Elaine Marlow and husband, Michael; a niece, Kristina Ross and husband, Curtis; a great-nephew and niece, Benjamin Ross and Rhiannon Ross; as well as several other family members.
Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks and registration to attend the service. You may register at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/register. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you may levae a condolence or fond memory about Duane.
Service information
1:00PM
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.