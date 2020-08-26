Davey, Rev. Dr. John Stephen

Rev. Dr. John Stephen Davey Jan. 25, 1938 - August 20, 2020 The Reverend Dr. John Stephen Davey, known to his family and friends as Stephen, passed away August 20, 2020. A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration will be held at a later date. Stephen was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, U.K., to Dr. Annie Elizabeth Davey and the Very Reverend Dr. John H. Davey, Presbyterian missionairies who served in India. After his birth, Stephen went to India with his parents and remained there until age six with his younger brother, Robin. Dr. Davey was educated at The Queens University, N. I. U.K. (B.Sc.), The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, Princeton Theological Seminary (Th.M.), and Kansas University (Ph.D.). He was greatly honored to serve Veterans and their families in the VA hospital in Topeka, KS, and Sheridan, WY, and as Chief of Psychology Departments in Grand Island, NE, Canadaguia, NY, and Waco, TX. Dr. Davey supervised interns and taught as adjunct faculty at Kansas, Wyoming, and Baylor Universities. He retired after 31 years of service in 2009. Stephen was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Waco. As an ordained Minister, he served as Parish Associate for Homebound Communion with his wife, Dr. Ann Davey. He participated in Sanctuary and Handbell Choirs, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Stephen was a man of extraordinary kindness which extended not only to his family and friends but to strangers. He lived a life of service to his Lord, his family, and his fellow men. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7) He is survived by his wife, Ann; brother, Robin Davey and wife, Dorothy; sons, Rick Davey and wife, Tammy, Randy and wife, Grace, Rob and wife, Keri; six grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and his beloved pup, Tara. We are especially grateful to the teams of Providence Hospice and Hospice Place, and nurses Casey, Darby, Kirsten, Michelle and Sherry of Providence Congestive Heart Failure Clinic who so lovingly helped him on his journey home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice or The Presbyterian Church of Gatesville.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.