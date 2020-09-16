Davey, Rev. Dr. John Stephen

Rev. Dr. John Stephen Davey
Jan. 25, 1938 - Aug. 20, 2020
Rev. Dr. John Stephen Davey, known to his family and friends as Stephen, passed away August 20, 2020. A service of Thanksgiving and Celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, TX with the Rev. D.D. "Buddy" Wheat officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service, beginning at 10 a.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
