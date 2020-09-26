Nylda G. Davies
Nylda G. Davies, age 91, crossed over to be with her husband of 37 years on September 24th in Living Springs Village Memory Care with family at her bedside. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and clever responses as when she'd be asked how she was feeling, if she had a headache she'd say, "I don't have a headache, I give them!" Nylda, a member of Lake Shore Baptist Church, always had an exuberant spirit and a great love for life.
Nylda was born in New York City in January of 1929, met and married her husband Lt. William Davies in Heidelberg, Germany, while serving as a civilian working for the U.S. Army in 1951. They moved to Ponce, Puerto Rico, with their four children in 1958 where they lived until moving to Brownsville, Texas, in 1980. After her husband's death she moved to Waco in 1994 to be close to family. She was a regular and avid newspaper contributor in writing 'Letters to the Editor' in the San Juan Star and Brownsville newspapers and helped start the League of Women Voters chapter in Ponce back in the 60s. In Waco, Nylda had volunteered at the Providence Hospice office filing and writing bereavement notes for a number of years. Everyone there knew her love of chocolate and always had a bowl waiting for her when she came in each week.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Judy Davies of Woodway; daughter, Sandra Davies of Delta, Colorado; son, William R. Davies of Madrid, Spain along with his wife, Maria; Nylda's grandchildren, Michelle Gaspar, Daniel Gaspar and Will Gaspar of Sarasota, FL, Amanda Davies of Madrid, Spain and son-in-law, Dan Gaspar of Sarasota, Florida; great-grandchildren, P. J Kelly, Jacob Balkwill, Canon and Charis Kelly of Waco. Nylda Davies is also survived by her two sisters, Alba Muniz of Sarasota, FL, and Julie Colegrove of Santa Maria, CA. and Nylda's extended family of Judy's sons, Patrick and Kevin Kelly, and their wives, Becky and Amie Kelly of Waco.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Rachel Gonzalez, husband, William H. Davies, her daughter, Lynda Gaspar, and her brother, Randy Gonzalez.
The family is grateful for the very personal love shown her by Providence Hospice nurse, Kathy Davis and aide Laura Danforth.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
