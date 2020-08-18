Davis, George

George Davis
March 8, 1924 - August 13, 2020
George Davis passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in Lott, Texas, March 8, 1924, and moved to Waco in the early 1940s where he resided until he moved to Houston in 2007 to be with his children. He was a faithful member of Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. George retired from Pure Milk/Oak Farm Company after 50 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Loraine; his children, Barbara, Herb (Gussie), Cassandra, Patrice; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A private service will be held in Houston, Texas.
