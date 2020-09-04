 Skip to main content
Davis Jr., Martin L.
Davis Jr., Martin L.

Martin L. Davis Jr.

Dec. 7, 1964 - Aug. 31, 2020

Martin L. Davis Jr. "Mark" passed away Aug. 31, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, at Doris Miller Cemetery. Distancing and Mask required.

Davis Jr., Martin L.
Davis Jr., Martin L.

