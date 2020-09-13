Day, Bobbie

Bobbie Day July 20,1925 - Sept. 12, 2020 Bobbie Hale Day passed away early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, at the age of 95. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 14, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, in Grace Gardens Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Trinity Methodist Cemetery in Castell, Texas.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.