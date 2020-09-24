 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeGrate, Lonzo
0 entries

DeGrate, Lonzo

  • 0

Lonzo DeGrate May 15, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2020 Mr. Lonzo DeGrate of Hewitt, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Downsville. Viewing will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m., Saturday morning, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Downsville. Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, masks and social distancing is required. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

+1 
DeGrate, Lonzo
+1 
DeGrate, Lonzo

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert