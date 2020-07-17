Degrate, Melvin
Melvin Degrate June 18, 1955 - July 12, 2020 Melvin Degrate passed away July 12, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at 2nd MBC. Burial in Goshen Cemetery. Space limited, mask requried. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

