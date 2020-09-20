Delgado, John

John Delgado Feb. 23, 1928 - Sept. 16, 2020 John Delgado, 92, of Marlin, passed away peacefully at his home. He is survived by his wife, Ann Delgado; sister, Issabelle Castillo; sons Richard, James and Eddie; along with extended family. John chose to donate his body to Texas A&M Health Science Center. A Memorial Mass is pending.