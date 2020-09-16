 Skip to main content
Dennis, Ruby H.
Ruby H. Dennis

Nov. 22, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2020

Ruby H. Dennis passed away September 8, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10th and Colcord Church. Social distancing and mask are required.

