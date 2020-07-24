Dickey, Jr., Otto W.

Otto W. Dickey, Jr.
Aug. 13, 1953 - July 12, 2020
Otto W. Dickey, Jr., otherwise publicly known as Von Otto, 66, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a fierce battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.
A celebration of Von's life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. (Mandated seating capacity is 60 people with social distancing) The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family invites those who are unable to attend to live stream the service at www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com/live.
Von joined the United States Air Force in 1973 for photography, but was redirected to school as a weapons mechanic on AC-130 Gunships. He was later assigned to Iceland where he worked on F-4's. His Air Force career ended in 1977 when he started his career as an Airbrush Artist. Von was an avid artist and lover of all things expressionist. Von honored many military service members with personal awards, painted the War Fighters flight helmets and tanker helmets. His God-given artist talents graced cars, motorcycles, fire hydrants, Kitchen– Aide mixers, guns, knives, and everything imaginable! His art lives on at the Waco Cameron Park Zoo, the Smithsonian museum and many other works of art. He was a humble, gentleman with a heart of gold. His paintings all have a piece of him and his love for what he did, alive and well within them.
Von was preceded in death by his father, Otto W. Dickey, Sr.; mother, Mable Ida Hinote; and nephew, Aubrey Williams.
He is survived by his son, Nathan (Rocket) Dickey; granddaughter, Allinson Dickey; girlfriend, Dale Evans Lawson; sisters, Elaine Dickey Isler and and Maylea Dickey (who passed away four days after Von); nieces, Leila Ladnier and Lana Siebert; and many friends that were both brothers and sisters to Von.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nate "Rocket" Dickey, Jack Ricks, III, Charlie Farrar, Carl Kegley, Mike Cotter, Dave Hendrix, Gordon Robinson, Greg Fore, Daniel Stewart, Johnny Binder, and Don Franklin. The family would like to thank Tiffaney Ricks, Annett Hendrix, Angela Kegley, Daniel Stewart, Kim Lucien, Preston Stephens, Riesel Lions Club and many others too many to list, for their love and care of Von in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Von Otto to Community Hospice of Texas, 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76710.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.